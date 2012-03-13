FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - March 13
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 13, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 6 years ago

Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - March 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 13 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from
newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.	
    	
    PRESS DIGEST	
    - TOYOTA ASTRA TO ISSUE 1.5 TRLN RPH BOND IN H1	
Financing firm PT Toyota Astra Financial Services, a joint
venture between PT Astra International Tbk and Toyota
Financial Services Corporation, has raised its bond issue target
to 1.5 trillion rupiah ($163.80 million), from 1 trillion
rupiah. The issue is scheduled for the first half of this year,
said Stefamis Yuniardhi, director at Fitch Ratings Indonesia.
(Investor Daily p.13)	
    - PP BOOKS 19 PCT RISE IN 2011 NET PROFITS	
State construction firm PT Pembangunan Perumahan 
booked net profits of 240.22 billion rupiah in 2011, up 19
percent from a year earlier. The firm also saw 2011 revenues
rose 41 percent to 6.2 trillion rupiah, mostly due to
construction services, said CEO Bambang Tri Wibowo. (Investor
Daily p.14)	
    - ALAM SUTERA SEES 2011 NET PROFITS JUMP 107 PCT	
Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk reported
2011 net profits jumped 107 percent to 601.65 billion rupiah
from a year earlier, as sales rose 75 percent to 1.38 trillion
rupiah. (Kontan p.4 & Bisnis Indonesia p.m3)	
    	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT	
    * Indonesia's stock market fell 0.11 percent on
Monday, and PT Astra International Tbk, Indonesia's
biggest firm by market value, lost 0.6 percent after a combined
1.5 percent gain in the past two sessions.	
    * The dollar hovered below an 11-month high against the yen
on Tuesday and regional shares edged higher, as investors
awaited policy decisions by the Bank of Japan and the U.S.
Federal Reserve. 	
    * Defensive names rallied in an otherwise flat day for Wall
Street on Monday as investors paused after recent gains and
looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement.
 	
    * Oil prices fell on Monday on concerns about slowing growth
in China and recession in Italy, along with reduced fears of
immediate supply disruption because of tensions with Iran. 	
    * Malaysian crude palm oil futures eased on Monday, as weak
Chinese exports and a slightly bearish U.S. soybean report
offset the bullish sentiment that had propelled prices to
9-month highs last week. 	
    	
-------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT -------------- 	
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 	
 S&P 500                   1371.09      0.02%     0.220 	
 USD/JPY                   82.35        0.06%     0.050 	
 10-YR US TSY YLD     2.0314          --    -0.005 	
 SPOT GOLD                 1700.05      0.06%     1.000 	
 US CRUDE                  106.51       0.16%     0.170 	
 DOW JONES                 12959.71     0.29%     37.69 	
 ASIA ADRS                128.85      -0.95%     -1.23 	
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 	
    	
($1 = 9,157.5 rupiah)	
	
 (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)

