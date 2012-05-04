Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - May 4

JAKARTA, May 4 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.
Oil and gas firm PT Sugih Energy plans to raise up to 2.43 trillion rupiah ($264.42 million) via a rights issue in June this year to buy Eastwin Global Investment, said CEO Fachmi Zarkasi.(Kontan)
Indonesia’s footwear exports in the first quarter rose 16 percent to $875 million from $754 million in the same period a year ago as demand increased from U.S. and Europe markets, said Eddy Widjanarko, the chairman of Indonesia’s Footwear Association. (Kontan p.15)
* Indonesian shares rose 0.11 on Thursday led by banking stocks as PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia up 0.76 percent while Bank Mandiri down 2 percent.
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as economic data sent mixed signals on the recovery a day before the April payrolls report, while shares of Green Mountain plunged after poor results.
* Asian shares fell for a second successive day on Friday as another batch of lacklustre U.S. data stoked concerns that the recovery in the world’s biggest economy is faltering.
* Crude oil futures dropped for a second straight day on Thursday as more signs of slowing U.S. economic growth and swelling U.S. inventories sparked a wave of selling that sent prices crashing through key support levels.
* The Mexican peso weakened on Thursday on disappointing service sector data from the United States, though the real strengthened late in the session after Brazil took a break from market intervention.
* Philippine stocks hit an all-time high on Thursday spurred by optimism over the economy and strong earnings outlook of a consumer conglomerate.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0144 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1391.57 -0.77% -10.740 USD/JPY 80.17 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9295 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1635.96 -0.01% -0.240 US CRUDE 102.66 0.12% 0.120 DOW JONES 13206.59 -0.47% -61.98 ASIA ADRS 124.82 -1.06% -1.34 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,190 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Janeman Latul and Matthew Bigg)