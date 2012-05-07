FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - May 7
#Coal
May 7, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - May 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 7 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.	
    	
    WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (GMT)	
    - The statistics bureau is to release Q1 data including
gross domestic product and unemployment. 1100 (0400)	
    	
    PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)	
    - BUMI RESOURCES EXPECTS Q1 SALES OF $1.4 BLN	
    Coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk expects sales in
the first quarter of this year at $1.4 billion, up 16 percent
from $1.2 billion a year ago, driven by increasing volumes and
average selling prices, said Dileep Srivastava, a director.
(Investor Daily p.13)	
    - PLN TO ISSUE GLOBAL BONDS WORTH $2 BLN	
    State-controlled utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara
 plans to issue global bonds worth $2 billion with the
first issuance expected in the second quarter to finance its
capital expenditure this year, said Bambang Dwiyanto, the firm's
corporate communication officer. (Investor Daily p.13)	
    - SAMSUNG C&T CORP MULLS TOLL ROAD IN KALIMANTAN	
    South Korea's Samsung C&T Corp has expressed
interest to build a 99 kilometer toll road from Balikpapan to
Samarinda in east Kalimantan, said Yadi Sabiannoor, head of the
regional investment coordinating board (BKPM).	
    	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT	
    * The Jakarta composite index fell 0.17 percent on
Friday, following its peers in the region due to caution ahead
of U.S. jobs data. Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on
Friday. 	
    * U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Friday after a
disappointing jobs report underlined concerns the economic
recovery may be slowing. 	
    * Risk assets fell broadly on Monday after elections in
Greece and France fuelled questions about whether struggling
euro zone economies will continue to pursue austerity measures
which are seen by markets as crucial to resolving the bloc's
debt crisis. 	
    * U.S. crude futures ended nearly 4 percent lower on Friday
as data showing weakening job additions in the United States
added to concerns about slowing economic growth. 	
    * Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures sank on Friday
after the government moved to cut the local savings rate,
bolstering bets the central bank will slash borrowing costs to a
historic low.. 	
    * Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Friday, touching
a six-week low at 3,335 ringgit, the steepest weekly loss since
November, as investors remain worried about the health of the
global economy. 	
        	
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------ 	
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 	
 S&P 500                   1369.1      -1.61%   -22.470 	
 USD/JPY                   79.88        0.16%     0.130 	
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.842           --    -0.037 	
 SPOT GOLD                 1640.29     -0.11%    -1.760 	
 US CRUDE                  96.37       -2.15%    -2.120 	
 DOW JONES                 13038.27    -1.27%   -168.32 	
 ASIA ADRS                123.29      -1.23%     -1.53 	
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 	
    	
*  For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
    	
($1 = 9,190 rupiah)	
	
 (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

