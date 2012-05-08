Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - May 8

JAKARTA, May 8 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (GMT) - The finance ministry will release results of a sukuk auction, selling six-year, 10-year, 15-year, and 25-year project based sukuk, as well as 6-month sharia T-bill. 3 p.m. (0800 GMT) PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories) - INDONESIA MOBILE PHONE SUBSCRIPTIONS REACH 255 MLN IN Q1 Indonesian cellular telecommunication association (ATSI) reported mobile phone subscribers reached 255 million customers in the first quarter, up 6.25 percent from a year ago led by PT Telkomsel and XL Axiata, said chairman Sarwoto Atmosutarno. - SARANA MENARA Q1 NET PROFIT FALLS 50 PCT PT Sarana Merana Nusantara Tbk, a telecommunication tower provider, booked a net profit of 75.18 billion rupiah in the first quarter, down 50 percent from a year ago due to higher financial costs, said the firm's financial report. (Kontan p.5) - PERTAMINA GEOTHERMAL TO BUILD TWO POWER PLANTS IN LAMPUNG Pertamina Geothermal Energy, a unit of state-owned oil and gas company PT Pertamina, plans to build at least two geothermal power plants with a combined capacity of 110 megawatts in Ulubelu, Lampung. The plants are worth $270 million. They are due to be completed by 2014, said CEO Slamet Riadhy. (Jakarta Globe p.16) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday, with the Jakarta composite index fell 1.37 percent as risk averse investors sent regional benchmark indices lower following elections in Europe and weak U.S. jobs data that signalled a tepid. * Investors brushed off Europe's election results, as the S&P 500 rebounded from early losses to end almost unchanged on Monday, despite the uncertainty surrounding the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis. * Shares and riskier assets recovered on Tuesday from the previous day's plunge, as sentiment improved on hopes Spain would use public funds to bolster its struggling banks, although wariness remained over Greece. * U.S. crude futures edged lower on Monday in choppy trading after European election results revived worries about the region's debt woes and contracting economy. * Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures fell on Monday as investors increased bets the central bank will slash borrowing costs to a historic low, while concerns about the European debt crisis sparked volatility in Latin American currencies. * Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on last-minute buying on Monday, reversing losses from an 8-week low as election results in Greece and France threatened to undermine austerity measures aimed at preventing the euro zone debt crisis from spreading. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0031 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1369.58 0.04 0.480 USD/JPY 79.93 0.04 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8733 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1638.12 0.00 0.020 US CRUDE 97.75 -0.19 -0.190 DOW JONES 13008.53 -0.23 -29.74 ASIA ADRS 123.35 0.05 0.06 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,195 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Rieka Rahadiana)