Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - May 9

JAKARTA, May 9 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (GMT) - The finance ministry will hold of an additional sukuk auction, selling 6-month sharia T-bill to Bank Indonesia. 9 a.m. (0200) PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories) - INDONESIA LIKELY TO REVISE DOWNWARDS 2012 EXPORT TARGET Indonesia's government is likely to revise downwards this year's export target due to slow global growth, said deputy trade minister Bayu Krisnamurthi. (Jakarta Post p.1) - INDOCEMENT TO SPEND 1 TRLN RPH ON EXPANSION Indonesia's second largest cement producer PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk plans to spend 1 trillion rupiah ($108.75 million) this year to expand including construction of a cement factory and cement mills, said the firm's director Kuky Permana. (Jakarta Post p.13) - TELKOM SEES 2012 NON-CELLULAR REVENUES RISE 30 PCT Y/Y State-controlled telecommunication firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk sees its non-cellular revenues this year growing 30 percent from 5.5 trillion rupiah ($598.15 million) a year ago, said CEO Rinaldi Firmansyah. (Bisnis Indonesia p. m2) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Southeast Asian stock markets rose moderately on Tuesday as investors selectively bought into blue-chip firms. Indonesia stocks edged up 0.53 percent and posted $30 million of foreign outflows. * U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday after political developments in Greece fanned concerns about Europe's fiscal health, but a late rally helped indexes cut losses to close well above lows. * Asian shares fell and the euro stayed pressured on Wednesday, as Greece struggled to form a government two days after elections, raising the risk that a hard-won bailout could be nullified. * U.S. crude oil futures fell for the fifth straight day on Tuesday as Europe's political and economic troubles deepened on post-election uncertainty in Greece and worries about growing U.S. stockpile persisted, both raising more concerns about oil demand. * Latin American currencies sank on Tuesday on fears Greece could ditch an international bailout agreement and deepen Europe's debt crisis, while inflation worries drove up yields in Brazil. * Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Tuesday, as investors fretted over the growing uncertainty in the euro zone after key elections and the weak U.S. economic data that cast doubts over the state of global economy. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1363.72 -0.43% -5.860 USD/JPY 79.89 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8454 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1601.64 -0.20% -3.240 US CRUDE 97.13 0.12% 0.120 DOW JONES 12932.09 -0.59% -76.44 ASIA ADRS 121.57 -1.44% -1.78 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,195 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)