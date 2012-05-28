FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - May 28
May 28, 2012 / 2:40 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - May 28

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 28 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.	
    	
    WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (GMT)	
    - Indonesia's President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono will hold a
press conference about energy policy at 1930 (1230)	
    	
    PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)	
    - LORENA UPSIZES IPO TARGET TO 500 BLN RPH	
    Transportation firm PT Eka Sari Lorena Transport has
increased its initial public offering target to 500 billion
rupiah ($53.84 million) from an initial target of 225 billion
rupiah, said Johanes Soetikno, director at PT Valbury Asia
Securities, the company's underwriters.	
    The firm plans selling 30 to 40 percent of its enlarged
capital in an IPO scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year.
(Bisnis Indonesia p.m2)	
    - SEMEN MERAH PUTIH TO IMPORT CEMENT FROM VIETNAM	
    New cement firm PT Semen Merah Putih will import cement from
Vietnamese Chinfon Cement Corporation as Semen Merah aims to
sell 1 million tonnes of cement this year to meet growing
domestic demand, said CEO Aan Selamat. (Investor Daily p.8 &
Kontan p.15)	
    - LION AIR TO LAUNCH PRIVATE JET SERVICE NEXT MTH	
    Privately-owned PT Lion Mentari Airlines, Indonesia's
biggest airline by passenger volume, is ready to provide private
jet services starting next month, said CEO Edward Sirait. The
firm has spent $70 million to buy four Hawker 900 XP aircrafts
in February to expand into the business. (Kontan p.13)	
    - MATAHARI TO SPEND 450 BLN RPH FOR NEW OUTLETS	
    Indonesian retailer Matahari Department Store 
plans to open up to 10 new outlets this year with a total
investment of 450 billion rupiah, said corporate secretary
Miranti Hadisusilo. The firm has opened five new outlets in the
first half and it currently owns 107 outlets in 50 cities across
the country. (Kontan p.13)	
    	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT	
    * Most Southeast Asian markets closed a touch higher on
Friday but volumes were thin as an uncertain global economic
outlook and debt woes in the euro zone weighed on investors.
 	
    * U.S. stocks ended their first positive week in four with a
down day on Friday as investors were reluctant to buy going into
a long weekend, with uncertainty still swirling around Europe.
 	
    * Asian shares and the euro edged up from lows on Monday as
surveys showing a lead in opinion polls for Greece's pro-bailout
camps helped ease risk aversion and calm fears of a disorderly
exit from the euro bloc. 	
    * Brent oil edged above $107 per barrel on Monday as polls
showing support for a pro-bailout government in Greece calmed
fears of a euro zone exit hitting demand while the lack of
progress in talks over Iran's nuclear programme spurred supply
worries. 	
    * The Brazilian real on Friday rallied through the level of
2 per dollar for the first time in 10 days as the central bank
stepped up its market intervention, but other Latin American
currencies fell on European debt fears. 	
    * Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Friday on rising
exports  ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in July,
although investors were still cautious on lingering fear over
the euro zone debt crisis. 	
    	
 ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0040 GMT ---------------	
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 	
 S&P 500                 1317.82     -0.22%    -2.860 	
 USD/JPY                 79.57       -0.11%    -0.090 	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   1.7465          --     0.000 	
 SPOT GOLD               1575.19      0.10%     1.640 	
 US CRUDE                91.52        0.73%     0.660 	
 DOW JONES               12454.83    -0.60%    -74.92 	
 ASIA ADRS              111.72      -0.81%     -0.91 	
 -------------------------------------------------------------	
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
    	
($1 = 9,287.5 rupiah)	
	
 (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
