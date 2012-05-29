FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - May 29
May 29, 2012 / 1:47 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - May 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 29 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.	
    	
    PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)	
    - BAYAN SEES 2012 REVENUES UP 20 PCT	
    Coal miner PT Bayan Resources expects 2012
revenues will reach 15.88 trillion rupiah ($1.70 billion), up 20
percent from last year's 13.23 trillion rupiah, as production is
estimated to rise 24-31 percent to between 19.4 and 20.4 million
tonnes, said CEO Chin Wai Fong. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2, Investor
Daily p.14 & Kontan p.4)	
    - BSD TO ISSUE 3 TRLN RPH BONDS IN 2 YRS	
    Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai plans to
issue 3 trillion rupiah of bonds in the next two years, with the
first issuance of 1.5 trillion rupiah expected in July this
year, said Kokaryadi Chandra, CEO of Sinarmas Sekuritas, the
company's underwriter.	
    Company director Hermawan Wijaya said it would use the
proceeds for expansion including to buy more land, build
infrastructure and develop new projects. (Investor Daily p.13)	
    - BNI Q1 NET PROFIT UP 23 PCT	
    State lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia booked a 23
percent increase in first-quarter net profits to 1.54 trillion
rupiah from the same period last year, boosted by growing credit
expansion, said CEO Gatot M. Suwondo. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m4 &
Investor Daily p.1)	
    	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT	
    * Southeast Asian stocks were higher on Monday on a slight
easing of fears over Greece after surveys showed support for
pro-bailout political parties ahead of next month's elections.
 	
    * U.S. stocks ended their first positive week in four with a
down day on Friday as investors were reluctant to buy going into
a long weekend, with uncertainty still swirling around Europe.
 	
    * Asian shares and the euro eased on Tuesday, with a relief
rally from last week's heavy selling faltering quickly as a
surge in Spanish borrowing costs added to simmering worries
about Europe's debt restructuring challenges. 	
    * Oil rose above $107 per barrel on Monday as fears of a
euro zone break-up receded, but Middle East oil supply worries
resurfaced after minimal progress in talks over Iran's nuclear
programme. 	
    * Latin American currencies strengthened on Monday after
weekend pools suggested Greece's pro-bailout parties may be able
to form a government committed to keeping the country in the
euro zone. 	
    * Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a near two-week high on
Monday, as investor worries about the euro zone debt crisis
eased and demand showed signs of improving ahead of the Muslim
fasting month of Ramadan in July. 	
    	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0017 GMT ---------------	
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG 	
 S&P 500                 1317.82   -0.22      -2.860  	
 USD/JPY                 79.61      0.19       0.150  	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   1.7397       --      -0.007  	
 SPOT GOLD               1571.49   -0.08      -1.290  	
 US CRUDE                90.95      0.10       0.090  	
 DOW JONES               12454.83  -0.60      -74.92  	
 ASIA ADRS              111.72    -0.81       -0.91  	
-------------------------------------------------------------	
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
    	
($1 = 9,330 rupiah)	
	
 (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Aditya Suharmoko)

