Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - June 1
#Healthcare
June 1, 2012 / 1:50 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - June 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 1 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.	
    	
    PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)	
    - KALBE FARMA LOOKS TO ACQUIRE 6 FIRMS	
    State pharmaceutical company PT Kalbe Farma is
considering buying four to six companies to expand into the
health drink and nutrition businesses, said director
Vidjongtius.	
    The firm has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of
health drink producer PT Hale International worth 100 billion
rupiah ($10.64 million). (Kontan p.4 & Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)	
    - SARANA MENARA TO SELL SHARES VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT	
    Telecom tower provider PT Sarana Menara Nusantara 
said it would sell 102.03 million shares, or 10 percent of its
enlarged capital, at a minimum price of 14,798 rupiah per share
via private placement. The firm expects to raise 1.51 trillion
rupiah for debt payments. (Kontan p.5)	
    	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT	
    * Indonesia's stock market fell 2.2 percent on Thursday with
heavy foreign outflow linked to euro zone debt worries and
volatility in its rupiah currency, while other markets in
the region closed mixed. 	
    * U.S. stocks fell modestly on Thursday to close out the
worst month since September as investor sentiment sank on
Europe's deepening credit problems. 	
    * Asian shares eased on Friday, with China's factory
activity data and a U.S. jobs report due later in the session,
making investors cautious as the escalating euro zone debt
crisis threatens to further undermine growth worldwide.
 	
    * Crude oil futures dropped on Thursday by more than 1
percent, ending May with their biggest monthly decline in more
than three years, as bloated U.S. stockpiles and weak economic
data added to worries about the euro zone crisis, all dampening
oil demand prospects. 	
    * Mexico's peso slumped to a three-year low on Thursday
after a poll showed a surprising surge in support for the
leftist presidential candidate, while yields in Brazil fell on
bets of more interest rate cuts. 	
    * Malaysian palm oil futures slipped to near a one-week low
on Thursday and notched their biggest monthly loss since
September 2009 as they tracked a wide sell-off in commodities
due to worries over the effect of the euro zone debt crisis on
the global economy. 	
    	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0001 GMT ---------------	
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 	
 S&P 500                 1310.33     -0.23%    -2.990 	
 USD/JPY                 78.53        0.23%     0.180 	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   1.5696          --     0.007 	
 SPOT GOLD               1559.15     -0.23%    -3.550 	
 US CRUDE                86.55        0.02%     0.020 	
 DOW JONES               12393.45    -0.21%    -26.41 	
 ASIA ADRS              111.50       0.01%      0.01 	
-------------------------------------------------------------	
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on 	
    	
($1 = 9,400 rupiah)	
	
 (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

