Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - June 1

JAKARTA, June 1 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories) - KALBE FARMA LOOKS TO ACQUIRE 6 FIRMS State pharmaceutical company PT Kalbe Farma is considering buying four to six companies to expand into the health drink and nutrition businesses, said director Vidjongtius. The firm has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of health drink producer PT Hale International worth 100 billion rupiah ($10.64 million). (Kontan p.4 & Bisnis Indonesia p.m1) - SARANA MENARA TO SELL SHARES VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT Telecom tower provider PT Sarana Menara Nusantara said it would sell 102.03 million shares, or 10 percent of its enlarged capital, at a minimum price of 14,798 rupiah per share via private placement. The firm expects to raise 1.51 trillion rupiah for debt payments. (Kontan p.5) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Indonesia's stock market fell 2.2 percent on Thursday with heavy foreign outflow linked to euro zone debt worries and volatility in its rupiah currency, while other markets in the region closed mixed. * U.S. stocks fell modestly on Thursday to close out the worst month since September as investor sentiment sank on Europe's deepening credit problems. * Asian shares eased on Friday, with China's factory activity data and a U.S. jobs report due later in the session, making investors cautious as the escalating euro zone debt crisis threatens to further undermine growth worldwide. * Crude oil futures dropped on Thursday by more than 1 percent, ending May with their biggest monthly decline in more than three years, as bloated U.S. stockpiles and weak economic data added to worries about the euro zone crisis, all dampening oil demand prospects. * Mexico's peso slumped to a three-year low on Thursday after a poll showed a surprising surge in support for the leftist presidential candidate, while yields in Brazil fell on bets of more interest rate cuts. * Malaysian palm oil futures slipped to near a one-week low on Thursday and notched their biggest monthly loss since September 2009 as they tracked a wide sell-off in commodities due to worries over the effect of the euro zone debt crisis on the global economy. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0001 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1310.33 -0.23% -2.990 USD/JPY 78.53 0.23% 0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5696 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1559.15 -0.23% -3.550 US CRUDE 86.55 0.02% 0.020 DOW JONES 12393.45 -0.21% -26.41 ASIA ADRS 111.50 0.01% 0.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,400 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)