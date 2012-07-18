Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - July 18

JAKARTA, July 18 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)

- BTPN H1 NET PROFIT JUMPS 57 PCT

PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional, a mid-sized lender controlled by private equity firm TPG Capital, said its first half net profit jumped 57 percent to 921 billion rupiah as loans grew 28 percent to 34.4 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- ANTAM H1 GOLD OUTPUT MEETS TARGET

State-owned mining firm PT Aneka Tambang produced 3.6 tonnes of gold in the first half of the year. It has a full-year output target of 7 tonnes, said Bambang Wijanarko, a company executive. (Kontan)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* The Jakarta composite index rose 0.8 percent on Tuesday, led by flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia and telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, as most Southeast Asian stock markets extended gains for a third day on hopes of a further monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

* Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday on hopes the U.S. central bank has left the door open for more stimulus measures later in the year, after chairman Ben Bernanke outlined a gloomy view of the U.S. economic recovery. Oil prices also rose for a fifth straight session.

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after Coca-Cola and Goldman Sachs joined the growing roster of S&P companies that beat profit forecasts.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures ended lower on Tuesday, as traders booked profits from the previous day’s rally, though the market could resume its advance as persistent hot and dry weather in the United States reduces global oilseeds supply.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0117 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1363.67 0.74% 10.030 USD/JPY 79.07 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5011 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1584.55 0.10% 1.660 US CRUDE 88.91 -0.35% -0.310 DOW JONES 12805.54 0.62% 78.33 ASIA ADRS 114.89 0.21% 0.24 THAI STOCKS 1224.21 0.82% 9.96 -------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest. (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)