Indonesia - Market Factors to watch - July 20

JAKARTA, July 20 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.
Small-sized coal miner PT Resources Alam Indonesia has bought five coal mines in Kalimantan island worth about $11.8 million this year as it aims to increase its coal reserves, said the company’s head of investor relations Eric Tirtana. (Bisnis Indonesia)
Indonesia’s leading media group PT Global Mediacom has set up a joint venture with South Korea’s GS Home Shopping Inc to expand into retail business, said the firm’s corporate secretary Arya Mahendra Sinulingga. (Bisnis Indonesia)
* Indonesia’s stock market gained 0.4 on Thursday to its highest since May 11, helped by a foreign inflow of $42.7 million.
* Asian shares were a tad weaker on Friday but were poised for their biggest weekly gain since January as strong U.S. corporate earnings lifted the S&P 500 to a 2-1/2 month high, although a firm yen kept Japanese shares on the backfoot.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday for a third straight day, with the S&P 500 at a 2-1/2 month high, as earnings from technology companies and expectations for more monetary stimulus outweighed weak economic data.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rebounded from a 3-week low on Thursday, as the worst drought in the United States since 1956 threatened to squeeze global oilseed supplies further and offset slower exports and better output in Malaysia.
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1372.78 0.67 9.110 USD/JPY 78.77 -0.01 -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4942 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1572.95 0.04 0.660 US CRUDE 89.88 0.01 0.010 DOW JONES 12908.70 0.81 103.16 ASIA ADRS 115.31 0.37 0.42 -------------------------------------------------------------
