Freeport Indonesia must propose divestment share price to govt by Oct 14 - energy official
October 8, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Freeport Indonesia must propose divestment share price to govt by Oct 14 - energy official

JAKARTA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Freeport Indonesia must propose its divestment share price to the government by Oct. 14, an energy and mining ministry official said on Thursday.

Freeport-McMoran Inc must divest more of its Indonesian unit as part of its investment agreement with the government. The government already has a 9.4 percent stake in Freeport Indonesia.

Indonesian government will have 90 days to decide on the divestment proposal, Bambang Gatot, director general of coal and mineral at the Mining Ministry said. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

