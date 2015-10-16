FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia says will issue Freeport contract extension promptly once amendment finalised
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2015 / 3:42 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia says will issue Freeport contract extension promptly once amendment finalised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s energy ministry said a contract extension for U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s Indonesian operations will be given “promptly” once the government implements a planned mining regulatory amendment.

Freeport Indonesia would be able to seek a contract extension as soon as the amendment was completed and the government “will not unreasonably withhold or delay approval,” it said in a letter to the company dated Oct. 7, and distributed to reporters on Friday.

Indonesia aims to finalise the amendmend by year end. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.