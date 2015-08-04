FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2015

Indonesia's constitutional court rejects challenge to financial regulator's role

Reuters Staff

JAKARTA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s constitutional court threw out a legal challenge to the role of the financial services authority (OJK) in supervising lenders, the court’s chief said on Tuesday.

One of the plaintiffs, researcher Salamuddin Daeng, had said earlier this year that the central bank, not the OJK, should supervise the banking industry.

The constitutional court chief, Arief Hidayat, rejected the challenge on Tuesday, saying that “both macro and micro supervision that is currently done by the two institutions, the central bank and the OJK, is an open legal policy”. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

