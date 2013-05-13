FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia president to name new finance minister this week
May 13, 2013

Indonesia president to name new finance minister this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s president plans this week to announce a new finance minister to oversee Southeast Asia’s largest economy, acting finance minister Hatta Rajasa said on Monday.

Investment chief Chatib Basri is the leading contender to replace Rajasa, who took over as acting finance minister last month.

Basri declined to say if he would be appointed the next finance minister, telling Reuters “let’s wait for the announcement from the president.”

Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Jakarta bureau; Writing by Randy Fabi; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

