Indonesia's First Media prices Link Net stake sale at 6,200-6,700 rupiah per share

JAKARTA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia internet and cable operator PT First Media plans to sell a minority stake in network company PT Link Net Tbk in a deal that could be worth up to $180 million, the company said in a filing to the Indonesia Stock Exchange on Monday.

First Media said it will sell 334.69 million shares, or 11 percent stake in Link Net, at 6,200-6,700 rupiah apiece, raising 2.07 trillion to 2.2 trillion rupiah. The sale is a part of larger transaction where CVC Capital Partners, which owns 49 percent of Link Net through Asia Link Dewa Pte Ltd, is also planning to sell some of its shares.

As of June, First Media, the media arm of Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group, held 41 percent of Link Net. First Media said it will be the single largest shareholder in Link Net after all transactions are completed.

The bookbuilding process for the share sale is scheduled to start on Monday. (1 US dollar = 12,210.0000 rupiah)