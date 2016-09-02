FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia could import 70,000 T more buffalo meat from India -procurement agency
September 2, 2016 / 2:41 AM / a year ago

Indonesia could import 70,000 T more buffalo meat from India -procurement agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's procurement agency has reached a 'principle agreement' to import an additional 70,000 tonnes of buffalo meat from India this year, Bulog procurement director Wahyu said on Friday, referring to discussions with the trade and agriculture ministers.

"In principle they both agree. We'll discuss the details today," Wahyu, who goes by one name only, told reporters. The deal would bring Indonesia's total buffalo meat imports to 80,000 tonnes in 2016, he said.

The agency will also import 260,000 tonnes of raw sugar, "most of it from Brazil," Bulog CEO Djarot Kusumayakti told reporters. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fergus Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
