Indonesian rupiah hits 1-month high after mineral export ban eased

SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah hit a one-month high on Monday as the government allowed some mineral exports to continue, easing worries about the impact of a broader ban on the Southeast Asian country’s current account.

The rupiah rose as much as 1.1 percent to 12,020 per dollar, its strongest since Dec. 12.

On Sunday, Indonesia halted all mineral ore exports. President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono later diluted the ban to allow exports of copper, iron ore, lead and zinc concentrates to continue in last-minute changes. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Paul Tait)