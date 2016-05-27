Indonesia's c.bank issues new repo rules for banks to get yuan

JAKARTA, May 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank has issued new regulations for repurchase agreements of rupiah-denominated bonds with banks for them to get Chinese yuan.

The move is part of Bank Indonesia's (BI) push to get more transactions settled in currencies other than the U.S. dollar to reduce the country's dollar demand.

Its governor has previously said BI will facilitate transactions with the rupiah and the yuan because it has the support of the People's Bank of China under a bilateral swap agreement.

Under the new regulations uploaded to BI's website on Friday, a commercial bank can sell their sovereign bonds or BI's notes and buy them again under a contract for at least 500,000 yuan or as needed by the underlying transactions.

BI said the transactions can take place through an auction with fixed rates, or through non-auction, with 1-, 3- or 6-month tenure.

Banks can use the yuan to finance international trade or foreign direct investment.

On Friday, BI also issued new regulations covering the procedure for swap transactions of currencies other than the U.S. dollar.

Indonesia's and China's central banks last year increased their bilateral swap deal to $20 billion from $15 billion, which can be used for trade and direct investment financing, as well as for purposes mutually agreed by both banks. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)