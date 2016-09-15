FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank allows banks to sell FX call spread options
September 15, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Indonesia c.bank allows banks to sell FX call spread options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank on Thursday issued a regulation allowing banks to sell call spread option contracts of foreign exchange transaction for hedging purposes.

Only banks with capital of at least 5 trillion rupiah ($379.65 million) can offer the call spread product and such contract must have an underlying transaction, such as trade, investment or loans in currencies other than the rupiah, the regulation said.

Bank Indonesia has previously said it will issue several new regulations allowing banks to sell new financial products, including structured foreign exchange hedging ones such as call spread options.

$1 = 13,170 rupiah Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
