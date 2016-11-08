FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Indonesia cenbank automates forex swap transactions
November 8, 2016 / 9:11 AM / 10 months ago

Indonesia cenbank automates forex swap transactions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bank Indonesia started implementing on Tuesday automatic auction for foreign exchange swap transactions with the central bank, in a bid to minimize risks in its monetary operation, it said in a statement.

Bank Indonesia (BI) said the move follows an automation of auctions for forex term deposits started in June.

The central bank said it hopes the changes will support its efforts in "maintaining stability in the forex market through liquidity management of rupiah and foreign currencies in the market."

In BI's most recent swap auction on Nov. 3, it sold 3-month swap contracts worth $25 million. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
