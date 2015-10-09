Indonesia c.bank "comfortable" with stronger rupiah - deputy governor

JAKARTA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank is comfortable for the rupiah’s exchange rate to strengthen against the U.S. dollar to above 13,500, a senior deputy governor said on Friday.

“This is still competitive for manufacture export and to manage inflation”, deputy governor Mirza Aditya told Reuters.

Indonesia’s rupiah jumped over 3 percent earlier on Friday to its strongest level in more than two months as minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting raised expectations against an imminent U.S. interest rate hike. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Miral Fahmy)