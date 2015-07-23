Indonesia will safeguard rupiah exchange rate - economic minister

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian chief economics minister Sofyan Djalil said on Thursday the government will work with the central bank to safeguard the rupiah exchange rate in accordance with fundamentals.

He said the current decline in the rupiah against the U.S. dollar was normal and would not have a big impact.

The rupiah fell as much as 0.2 percent on Thursday to 13,395 per dollar, its weakest since August 1998.