Indonesia will safeguard rupiah exchange rate - economic minister
July 23, 2015 / 9:47 PM / 2 years ago

Indonesia will safeguard rupiah exchange rate - economic minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian chief economics minister Sofyan Djalil said on Thursday the government will work with the central bank to safeguard the rupiah exchange rate in accordance with fundamentals.

He said the current decline in the rupiah against the U.S. dollar was normal and would not have a big impact.

The rupiah fell as much as 0.2 percent on Thursday to 13,395 per dollar, its weakest since August 1998.

Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

