Foxconn Technology to launch Indonesia handset operation in 2014
October 7, 2013 / 12:13 PM / 4 years ago

Foxconn Technology to launch Indonesia handset operation in 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Foxconn Technology Group expects to find a local partner, register a joint venture and start building the infrastructure to manufacture mobile phone handsets in Indonesia next year.

The company announced in 2012 that it intended to set up operations in Indonesia, but it has been delayed by talks with the government and the search for local partners.

“2014 is when we will have the company registered, when we will have the partner announced and when we will have the site and all the preparations,” Foxconn spokesman Simon Hsing Reuters on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Monday.

Last year, Indonesia said the company was planning to invest $5-10 billion over five to 10 years and would produce about 3 million handsets a year.

Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou declined to say how much would be invested in Indonesia but did say that the company is looking to build more than only handsets in the country. (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
