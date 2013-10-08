FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Hon Hai to launch Indonesia handset operation in 2014
#Corrections News
October 8, 2013 / 3:01 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Hon Hai to launch Indonesia handset operation in 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects company name in first paragraph, adds reference to Foxconn in second paragraph)

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd expects to find a local partner, register a joint venture and start building the infrastructure to manufacture mobile phone handsets in Indonesia next year.

The company, better known by its trading name Foxconn, announced in 2012 that it intended to set up operations in Indonesia, but it has been delayed by talks with the government and the search for local partners.

“2014 is when we will have the company registered, when we will have the partner announced and when we will have the site and all the preparations,” Foxconn spokesman Simon Hsing Reuters on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Monday.

Last year, Indonesia said the company was planning to invest $5-10 billion over five to 10 years and would produce about 3 million handsets a year.

Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou declined to say how much would be invested in Indonesia but did say that the company is looking to build more than only handsets in the country. (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
