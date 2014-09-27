FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Open-pit mining suspended after four killed at Freeport Indonesia's copper mine
September 27, 2014

Open-pit mining suspended after four killed at Freeport Indonesia's copper mine

JAKARTA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc temporarily suspended open-pit mining at its Indonesian mine on Saturday, a company statement said, after four people died in an accident at one of the world’s biggest copper mines.

A collision involving a truck carrying nine people at the Grasberg open-pit mine resulted in activities being temporarily suspended for an investigation of the accident, Freeport spokeswoman Ledy Simarmata said in a statement.

The company was unable to give any estimates on the impact to overall production. (Reporting by Michael Taylor and Chris Nusatya; Editing by Michael Perry)

