Freeport Indonesia union says blockade enters 4th day, output halted
#Market News
March 19, 2015 / 3:45 AM / 2 years ago

Freeport Indonesia union says blockade enters 4th day, output halted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 19 (Reuters) - More than 50 Freeport-McMoRan Inc workers blocked access to the firm’s Indonesian unit for a fourth day, halting production at one of the world’s biggest copper mines, union officials said on Thursday.

Freeport runs the huge Grasberg complex on remote Papua and workers began blocking a road to the site on Monday to protest against a settlement reached with other employees at the end of a previous dispute.

“The blockade is still happening until today,” a union spokesman Juli Parorrongan told Reuters. “Production has stopped since the first day of blockade and we regret this.”

“The blockade that is currently happening is being done outside the workers union and was not organised by the union.”

Freeport, which earlier this week said it believed the matter can be resolved with limited impact to production, could not be reached for comment on Thursday. (Additional reporting by Michael Taylor; Reporting by Dennys Kapa, writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
