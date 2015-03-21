FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freeport Indonesia says blockade at Grasberg copper mine lifted
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2015 / 2:25 AM / 2 years ago

Freeport Indonesia says blockade at Grasberg copper mine lifted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 21 (Reuters) - A five-day blockade by workers at Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s Indonesian mine ended on Saturday and normal operations were being resumed at the Grasberg site, a spokeswoman for the U.S.-based miner said.

The demonstration, which began on Monday and halted production at one of the world’s biggest copper mines, relates to a settlement reached with other employees at the end of a previous dispute and was not union-backed.

“We have re-opened the access road to the mine at MP72 and are resuming normal operations today,” spokeswoman Daisy Primayanti said in a text message. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.