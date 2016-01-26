FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2016 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Freeport Indonesia's copper export permit to end on Thursday -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Freeport McMoRan Inc’s copper concentrate export permit for its Indonesian unit will expire on Thursday, Didi Sumedi, an official at the trade ministry told Reuters on Tuesday.

Last week, Indonesia’s government stated that Freeport, which runs the massive Grasberg copper and gold mine, must put a further $530 million into an escrow account in order to get an extension to its export permit.

“The end limit (for Freeport to export) is January 28,” said Sumedi, who earlier this week said the export permit deadline was on Tuesday.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Tom Hogue

