Indonesia gives Freeport until January 12 to propose divestment price -Mining Ministry Official
December 4, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia gives Freeport until January 12 to propose divestment price -Mining Ministry Official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Freeport McMoRan Inc must propose a price for a 10.64 percent stake it is required to divest from its Indonesian subsidiary on or by January 12, a mining ministry official said, amid a parliament probe centering around the stake.

“They have 90 days after October 14,” Coal and Minerals Director General Bambang Gatot said on Friday, referring to Freeport.

Once it has received the offer from the U.S. copper mining giant, Indonesia will decide within 60 days whether it will buy the stake or offer it to a state-owned enterprise or regional government, Gatot told reporters. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Michael Perry)

