Indonesia's state-owned enterprise minister pitches for Freeport stake

JAKARTA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s State-Owned Enterprise Minister has proposed that either miner Aneka Tambang or aluminium producer PT Inalum be top picks for taking the stake in Freeport-McMoran’s Indonesian unit.

Freeport Indonesia must propose its 10.6 percent divestment share price to the government this month, as part of an investment agreement relating to the process of extending its contract at its huge copper and gold mine in Papua beyond 2021.

Indonesian ministers are battling over control of U.S. mining giant Freeport’s future in the country, threatening to mar President Joko Widodo’s five-day trip to the United States later this month.

“We propose that state owned enterprises can take the divested share,” SOE Minister Rini Soemarno told reporters on Wednesday. “There are two possibilities: Antam and Inalum.”

Indonesia’s government, which already has a 9.4 percent stake in Freeport Indonesia, will have 90 days to decide on the divestment proposal once it has been received.

An additional 10 percent must also be divested by Freeport by 2019. Freeport Indonesia could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina; writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Michael Perry)