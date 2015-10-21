FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's state-owned enterprise minister pitches for Freeport stake
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2015 / 4:15 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's state-owned enterprise minister pitches for Freeport stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s State-Owned Enterprise Minister has proposed that either miner Aneka Tambang or aluminium producer PT Inalum be top picks for taking the stake in Freeport-McMoran’s Indonesian unit.

Freeport Indonesia must propose its 10.6 percent divestment share price to the government this month, as part of an investment agreement relating to the process of extending its contract at its huge copper and gold mine in Papua beyond 2021.

Indonesian ministers are battling over control of U.S. mining giant Freeport’s future in the country, threatening to mar President Joko Widodo’s five-day trip to the United States later this month.

“We propose that state owned enterprises can take the divested share,” SOE Minister Rini Soemarno told reporters on Wednesday. “There are two possibilities: Antam and Inalum.”

Indonesia’s government, which already has a 9.4 percent stake in Freeport Indonesia, will have 90 days to decide on the divestment proposal once it has been received.

An additional 10 percent must also be divested by Freeport by 2019. Freeport Indonesia could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina; writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.