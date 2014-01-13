Freeport Indonesia says yet to receive govt export approval

JAKARTA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. mining giant Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc is still awaiting government approval to export copper concentrate from its its huge copper mine in Indonesia, a spokewoman said on Monday.

Indonesia introduced the controversial ban on Sunday on a range of raw mineral ores in order to force companies to build processing plants on Indonesian soil, but policy confusion remains.

“While waiting to receive all new government regulations, that we anticipate to be issued soon, PTFI (Freeport) has not received a renewed export approvals effective Jan. 12,” company spokeswoman Daisy Primayanti told Reuters in a text.

Freeport Indonesia CEO Rozik Soetjipto told Reuters on Sunday that he believed the company would be allowed to continue shipping copper concentrate, but was awaiting government confirmation. Freeport union officials say the firm had not made a copper shipment from its Papua complex since Dec. 15.