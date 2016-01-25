FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freeport Indonesia's copper export permit to end on Tuesday - govt
January 25, 2016 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Freeport Indonesia's copper export permit to end on Tuesday - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Freeport McMoRan Inc’s copper concentrate export permit for its Indonesian unit will expire on Tuesday, Didi Sumedi, an official at the trade ministry told Reuters on Monday.

Last week, Indonesia’s government stated that Freeport, which runs the massive Grasberg copper and gold mine, must put a further $530 million into an escrow account in order to get an extension to its export permit.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; writing by Michael Taylor

