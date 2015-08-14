FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freeport sees no quick fix to Indonesian copper export stoppage
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Freeport sees no quick fix to Indonesian copper export stoppage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan said on Friday it expected the resumption of copper concentrate exports from Indonesia to be delayed further while buyers adjusted to rules that stopped shipments from its Grasberg complex last month.

Earlier this year Indonesia introduced rules making it compulsory for exporters of coal, palm oil, oil and gas and minerals to use letters of credit from domestic banks in an effort to improve transparency and increase export earnings.

Freeport obtained an exemption from the rule that expired on July 25.

“We are trying to accommodate what the government says. It’s a matter of procedures we have to introduce to our buyers,” Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama told Reuters. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.