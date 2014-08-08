REFILE-Freeport Indonesia says copper exports resumed as tax dispute ends

(Refiles to remove typo in headline and first paragraph)

JAKARTA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s Indonesia unit has completed its first copper concentrate export shipment since new mining rules were introduced in Indonesia, a spokeswoman said on Friday, signalling the end of a seven-month tax spat with the government.

Freeport clinched a deal with the Indonesian government late last month to end a dispute over a controversial escalating tax on metal concentrates that halted all export at one of the world’s biggest copper mines.

Company spokeswoman Daisy Primayanti said by text that the export copper concentrate shipment had been completed late Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Arizona-based firm said it would resume copper concentrate exports with an initial shipment of 10,000 tonnes to China. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Richard Pullin)