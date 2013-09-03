FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freeport Indonesia CEO says force majeure lifted at Papua copper mine
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2013 / 4:50 AM / 4 years ago

Freeport Indonesia CEO says force majeure lifted at Papua copper mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc has lifted its force majeure at the world’s second-biggest copper mine, almost four months after a deadly accident at the remote Papua complex, the local CEO said on Tuesday.

Freeport Indonesia declared force majeure to free itself from obligations to deliver copper concentrate from its Grasberg copper and gold mine on June 12, after a tunnel collapse on May 14 that killed 28 people and forced the mine to halt operations.

“No more force majeure,” PT Freeport Indonesia Chief Executive Rozik Soetjipto said in a text message reply to a Reuters question on whether the force majeure had been lifted.

“It was lifted based on mutual agreement with each individual client.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.