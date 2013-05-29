Freeport Indonesia to restart open-pit mining in Papua

JAKARTA, May 29 (Reuters) - Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc has decided to restart some production at the world’s second largest copper mine in Indonesia, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, more than two weeks after a tunnel collapse killed 28 people.

It will take the company two to three days to restart open-pit mining at its Grasberg complex, said Rozik Soetjipto, president director of Freeport Indonesia.

But underground production will remain shut until the completion of thorough safety inspections, the spokeswoman said.

Arizona-based Freeport suspended operations at Grasberg on May 15, a day after a training area in a tunnel, away from its main operations, caved in on 38 workers, in one of Indonesia’s worst mining disasters.

The open-pit mine normally produces around 140,000 tonnes of copper ore per day, while output from underground operations is 80,000 tonnes. The Indonesian government gave approval for the resumption of open-pit mining on Tuesday.