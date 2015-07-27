FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia, Freeport reach deal over 6-month export permit extension
July 27, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Indonesia, Freeport reach deal over 6-month export permit extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s mines ministry will recommend that U.S. miner and energy producer Freeport-McMoRan receive a six-month extension to export up to 775,000 tonnes of copper, a government official said on Monday.

“Today, we reached a deal with Freeport,” Coal and Minerals Director General Bambang Gatot told reporters. “Freeport principally has fulfilled the requirements, so tomorrow the government can issue export approval for the next six months.”

A Freeport official said the company expected copper shipments to take place this weekend. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini, editing by Louise Heavens)

