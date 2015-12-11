FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No link between Indonesian govt and speaker over Freeport shares-minister
December 11, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

No link between Indonesian govt and speaker over Freeport shares-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s chief security minister on Friday said there was no connection between the government and parliament speaker Setya Novanto, who is fighting allegations that he tried to extort shares in the local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc.

Novanto is alleged to have used the name of President Joko Widodo to pressure Freeport executives to part with the shares at a meeting also attended by businessman Mohammad Reza.

“There is no connection between the government and Setya Novanto or Mohammad Reza in terms of Freeport shares,” Luhut Pandjaitan told reporters. The minister also oversees political and legal affairs in his position as coordinating minister.

Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor and Bernadette Christina; Writing by Nicholas Owen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

