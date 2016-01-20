FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia will issue export permit extension to Freeport -minister
January 20, 2016 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia will issue export permit extension to Freeport -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Freeport Indonesia, a unit of U.S. miner Freeport McMoRan Inc, will be granted a copper concentrate export permit when its current one ends this month, the country’s mines minister said on Wednesday.

Sudirman Said told reporters that the company would still be required to pay a 5 percent export tax on copper concentrates because of slow progress building a domestic smelter, and would have to deposit funds into an escrow account. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; writing by Nicholas Owen; editing by Jason Neely)

