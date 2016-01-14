FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freeport Indonesia offers stake to govt at $1.7 billion - energy ministry official
January 14, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Freeport Indonesia offers stake to govt at $1.7 billion - energy ministry official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Freeport McMoRan Inc’s Indonesian unit offered the 10.64 percent stake it must divest to the government at a price of $1.7 billion, an energy ministry official said.

The assets of Freeport Indonesia were valued at $16.2 billion, Bambang Gatot, the ministry’s director general of coal and minerals said on Thursday.

“Finance Minister will decide who will take this divestment,” he said.

Indonesian officials have said previously it will decide within 60 days whether it will buy the stake or offer it to a state-owned enterprise or regional government. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

