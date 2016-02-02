FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Freeport asks Indonesia to cut or postpone $530 million smelter bond -Mining Minister
#Market News
February 2, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Freeport asks Indonesia to cut or postpone $530 million smelter bond -Mining Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say $530 million, not $530, in headline)

JAKARTA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Freeport McMoRan Inc has asked Indonesia to reduce a $530 million smelter bond the local unit of the U.S. copper mining giant must set aside before receiving an extension of its export permit, Indonesia’s mining minister said on Tuesday.

Freeport’s 6-month copper concentrate export permit expired last week amid a deadlock over the bond, which Indonesia has requested as a guarantee that the miner will complete construction of another local smelter.

“They have appealed to ask whether we can postpone it or give them a discount, but we asked them to show their commitment in another equivalent way,” Energy Minister Sudirman Said told reporters, referring to an exchange of letters with the Phoenix, Arizona-based company. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini, writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Richard Pullin)

