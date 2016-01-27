FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia, Freeport working to find common ground on copper export permit
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
January 27, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia, Freeport working to find common ground on copper export permit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s government will work with Freeport McMoRan Inc to find common ground so the U.S. mining giant can continue to ship copper concentrate for at least another six months, the mines minister said on Wednesday.

Freeport’s current six-month export permit is due to expire on Thursday and the government has said it will not be renewed unless the company pays a $530-million deposit for a new smelter.

“They wrote a letter, which basically says they will be cooperative and will try to comply with the government requirements,” Energy and Mines Minister Sudirman Said told reporters.

“We can understand that moving $530 million will hit their balance sheet. We are seeking a solution.” (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

