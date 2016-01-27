FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia certain of finding solution to Freeport export permit issue
January 27, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia certain of finding solution to Freeport export permit issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s mines minister said on Wednesday he was certain a solution would be found to the issue of extending Freeport’s permit to export copper, amid discussions with the company.

The government has said it will not renew Freeport’s six-month export permit, due to expire on Thursday, unless the company pays a $530-million deposit for a new smelter.

“We still have a couple of days to seek a solution,” Energy Minister Sudirman Said told reporters.

“I am certain (a solution will be found) because our orientation is how to maintain continuity of their operation so that this doesn’t impact the local economy and industry.”

The government would continue to communicate with and meet the U.S.-based mining company to “seek common ground” and find a solution, Said added. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

