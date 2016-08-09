FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indonesian ministry recommends copper export permit for Freeport - official
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Indonesian ministry recommends copper export permit for Freeport - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's mines ministry has issued a letter of recommendation for Freeport McMoran Inc Indonesian unit to get a permit to export 1.4 million tonnes of copper concentrates until Jan. 11 next year, an official with the ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

Freeport Indonesia still cannot export its copper concentrates until the trade ministry issues an export permit based on the mines ministry's recommendation.

Bambang Gatot, the mines ministry's director general for coal and minerals, said the government will impose a 5 percent export tax on the shipments. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.