4 months ago
Freeport Indonesia workers plan month-long protest against layoffs
April 20, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 4 months ago

Freeport Indonesia workers plan month-long protest against layoffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 20 (Reuters) - Indonesian workers at American mining giant Freeport McMoran Inc. will stage a month-long protest starting May 1 against layoffs, as the company ramps down production in the midst of a contract dispute with the Indonesian government.

Union member Tri Puspital said the strike at the giant Grasberg copper mine in the eastern province of Papua was intended to disrupt production and that management had already been informed.

"We demand that they stop sending workers on furloughs, bring back all the workers who have already been sent off, and open negotiation with the union," Puspital told Reuters by phone.

Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Adrian Croft

