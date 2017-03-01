FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freeport says no return to 'business as usual' for Indonesia's Grasberg mine
March 1, 2017 / 5:55 AM / 6 months ago

Freeport says no return to 'business as usual' for Indonesia's Grasberg mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 1 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc said there will be "no returning to business as usual" for its giant Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia, where operations have been disrupted as a result of an export stoppage imposed since mid-January, according to a company document dated Feb. 28 reviewed by Reuters.

Under a revised plan for 2017, Grasberg's daily copper ore output will be scaled back to 95,000 tonnes from a previous estimate of 140,000 tonnes, the document said. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

