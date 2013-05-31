FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freeport Indonesia union says worker killed in new mine collapse
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Freeport Indonesia union says worker killed in new mine collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 31 (Reuters) - One worker was killed after a new underground tunnel collapsed on Friday at Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc ’s Indonesia mine, a union official said, calling on miners to stop work at the world’s second-biggest copper mine.

Company officials could not be immediately reached, but this would be the second deadly accident at the remote Papua complex in just over two weeks after 28 people were killed in another collapse.

Papua-based union official Virgo Solossa said by telephone the worker had been killed after “a tunnel collapse at an underground drop point out of Freeport production area”.

Freeport said on Wednesday it had resumed some operations at the copper mine.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.