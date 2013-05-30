FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freeport Indonesia union says won't return to work until probes done
#Market News
May 30, 2013 / 10:02 AM / in 4 years

Freeport Indonesia union says won't return to work until probes done

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 30 (Reuters) - Workers at Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc ’s Indonesia mine will not return to open pit mining until all investigations are completed into a deadly tunnel collapse this month, union official Virgo Solossa said on Thursday.

The company said on Wednesday it had resumed some operations at the world’s second largest copper mine, in the remote province of Papua, after 28 people were killed just over two weeks ago in one of Indonesia’s worst mining disasters.

The union agreed at a meeting on Thursday to stick to its previous position that work would not resume at the mine until the investigations were complete, Solossa said, adding that they had only begun a few days ago.

“Everyone who is responsible for the safety and who abused the safety systems, should be sent home while the investigation is underway,” Solossa, who is based in Papua, told Reuters by telephone.

