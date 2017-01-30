FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Indonesia reviewing Freeport request for new mining permit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 7 months ago

Indonesia reviewing Freeport request for new mining permit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia may issue a temporary mining permit to the local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc, the country's mining minister said, that would pave the way for the mining giant to resume exports of copper concentrate from its Grasberg mine in Papua.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan said late on Monday that the government is now processing a proposal from Freeport, and may issue a temporary special mining permit for up to 6 months that will allow the company to resume copper exports.

"If they satisfy the requirements, including the requirements to build a smelter, we will issue them with a temporary special mining permit and an export (permit) too," Jonan said. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.