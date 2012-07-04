FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freeport Indonesia says considering an IPO
July 4, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

Freeport Indonesia says considering an IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 4 (Reuters) - Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc’s Indonesia unit is considering an initial public offering (IPO) to increase accountability and transparency, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“We are considering the possibility of conducting an IPO,” Ramdani Sirait, a spokesman for Freeport Indonesia, said in an email. “This option is very interesting because it helps increase the accountability and transparency of the company and brings more direct benefits to the public of Indonesia.”

He did not offer any other details on the possible IPO.

Freeport Indonesia operates the Grasberg mine on Papua island which holds the world’s largest gold reserves and is the second largest copper mine.

